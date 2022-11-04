Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 26-Nov. 1
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1:
Oct. 26
- An information report was taken in the 6300 block of Washington.
- A theft was reported in the 7200 block of Terrell.
- An assault was reported in the 3100 block of South Street.
- An assault was reported in the 6400 block of 32nd Street.
Oct. 27
- Dezaray Cook, 26, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 1900 block of Vincent Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2600 block of Montrose.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 2600 block of Montrose.
Oct. 28
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 5000 block of 25th Street.
Oct. 29
- Dalton Allen, 29, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4400 block of Graves.
- A theft was reported in the 3700 block of Main.
Oct. 30
- Gerardo Zamora, 28, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 2nd offense in the 3900 block of Grant.
- Carlos Murillo Jr., 21, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6100 block of 39th Street.
- An assault was reported in the 3400 block of Canal.
- An assault was reported in the 2700 block of Pearl.
- An assault was reported in the 5400 block of West Parkway.
Oct. 31
- Frederick Hampton, 29, was arrested for violation of protective order in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- A theft was reported in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.
- A theft was reported in the 5600 block of 39th Street.
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 4000 block of Main.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 4500 block of Kelly Lane.
- Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 6300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- An assault was reported in the 4300 block of Cleveland.
Nov. 1
- Latoya Ivory, 36, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3400 block of Twin City Highway.
- Joel Escobar Mejia, 21, was arrested for warrants other Agency in the 3000 block of Main.