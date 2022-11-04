Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 26-Nov. 1

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1:

Oct. 26

An assault was reported in the 6400 block of 32

An assault was reported in the 3100 block of South Street.

A theft was reported in the 7200 block of Terrell.

An information report was taken in the 6300 block of Washington.

Oct. 27

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 2600 block of Montrose.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 2600 block of Montrose.

Dezaray Cook, 26, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 1900 block of Vincent Drive.

Oct. 28

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 5000 block of 25

Oct. 29

A theft was reported in the 3700 block of Main.

Dalton Allen, 29, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4400 block of Graves.

Oct. 30

Gerardo Zamora, 28, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 2 nd offense in the 3900 block of Grant.

Carlos Murillo Jr., 21, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6100 block of 39 th Street.

An assault was reported in the 3400 block of Canal.

An assault was reported in the 2700 block of Pearl.