LETTER TO THE EDITOR — Higher bills means change time in Port Arthur Published 12:20 am Thursday, November 3, 2022

What did I tell you? Water rates were going up.

First $1.75 for trash, even after the rate for trash went up at the first of the year. Now water.

I used 3.6 in 36 days, charged $26.49. This bill is for 3.5 in 27-day and billed $28.06.

$3.57 of less water not even the extra sewer charge.

When will it end?

When we get of the Lazy Boy and put these people out of office.

The water department has been in the red for years because of a lost contract, and in last year every City employee got a raise, so now we, the citizens. have to pay.

How about the split with Beaumont of a government grant of $25 million?

I have said enough. The City is poorly run. So next time, get out and vote. That is the only way Port Arthur citizens will get honest people in office.

— Warren Grammer

Port Arthur