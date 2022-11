Fabiola Bourgeois-Small Published 4:53 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022

Fabiola Bourgeois-Small, 79, was born in Jeanerette (Four Corners), La., and was a resident of Port Arthur, Texas.

Fabiola was called home to her Heavenly Residence on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 with her family at her side.

Funeral services will be at 10 am, Saturday, November 5, 2022 at First Sixth Street Baptist Church, Port Arthur, Texas.

Visitation will begin at 8 am until service time.

Disposition will be at Haven of Rest. Services entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.