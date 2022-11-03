Bob Hope School receives $3.5 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott Published 2:34 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022

Bob Hope School announced today the district recently received an unsolicited $3.5 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

Bob Hope School CEO Dr. Bobby Lopez said district personnel are “so humbled” to be chosen by Scott. “It is a testament to the amazing work that our staff, students and parents do every day for our pre-K through 12th grade program,” he said.

This gift allows Bob Hope School to continue offering a choice in public education, school officials said, adding a thanks to their staff, students and families for creating an “A” rated district that has caught the attention of a world-renowned philanthropist.

“BHS is so grateful for the support, as charter schools need every one of those dollars to meet the needs of our students, teachers and families,” a District release said. “With charter schools receiving 76 cents on the dollar versus traditional public schools, the philanthropic support we receive is used to close the enormous public funding gap.”

Bob Hope School is a free public charter school open to all students in Jefferson County. The district is made up of three campuses in Port Arthur and one in Beaumont with plans to soon expand into Harris County.

The Bob Hope School model features a dual-language program offering Montessori learning and violin instruction to all students.

Bob Hope High School offers a free college program where students can graduate with an associate degree from Lamar State College – Port Arthur.