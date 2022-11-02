Officials say early voting is going “smooth” in Jefferson County Published 12:36 am Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Early voting turnout for the general and joint election featuring state, county and local seats is ongoing through Friday.

As of Monday, there were a total of 31,670 ballots cast including 2,453 mail-in ballots, according to information from the Jefferson County, County Clerk- Election Department.

There are 11 early voting sites across the county and of the ones in Mid and South county, Nederland has seen the highest number of ballots cast with 4,421 votes cast at Marion and Ed Hughes Public Library.

Effie & Wilton Hebert Public Library in Port Neches saw 2,750 ballots cast, and Groves Activity Building had 2,223.

Port Arthur Public Library saw 2,482 votes cast and the county sub-courthouse had a total of 826.

The highest vote tally came from Rogers Park in Beaumont with 8,171.

Laurie Leister, interim county clerk, said the election has been running smoothly.

“We have heard our voters like the new equipment and they seem to be enjoying being able to review their paper ballot,” Leister said.

Voters will now use a different style machine, which more easily allows for a recount, if one is called.

After showing identification and checking in, the voter picks one of three ballots on the table and hands it to the poll worker, who will put it in a printer and design the voting style.

Next, the person will take their ballot to the express vote machine and mark the ballot. They can double-check their selections for accuracy. Step 3 is to cast the ballot.

Election Day is Nov. 8.

Polling locations