PHOTO GALLERY — Wedding, event venue opens in Groves’ business district Published 12:26 am Tuesday, November 1, 2022

GROVES — A familiar business owner in Jefferson County recently opened a new venture, bringing a premier event venue to Groves.

Ana Reyes, who operates Ana’s Mexican Bakery in Port Arthur, celebrated the grand opening of Maison D’Amis Venue on Sunday.

“She always wanted to have an event center,” said Ana’s daughter, Karen Reyes. “The building was just kind of going down, which is sad because it’s a beautiful building. But we renovated it, and it’s all coming together.”

The venue, which is located next to The Courtyard Café on Lincoln Avenue, is made to accommodate weddings, private events, quinceañeras, baby showers and other gatherings.

Having just opened this past weekend, they’ve yet to host an event. However, several are booked.

The Reyes family began renovating the building, which formerly housed several independent businesses, in the spring.

“She really wanted to get it going,” Karen said.

The facility features a primary lounge that can hold between 250-300 (an official count is pending approval from the fire marshal), as well as a smaller lounge that holds approximately 100 people. The latter, Karen said, is ideal for baby showers, rehearsal dinners and smaller parties.

There are also rooms upstairs for the bride and groom and their respective parties.

“Anything that opens, we’re happy to have it here,” said Beverly Hereford, who serves on the Board of Directors for the Groves Chamber of Commerce. “I hear it’s really, really nice. We’re excited to have it.”

Hereford owns Merle Norman and Bella Boutique.

“I feel like Groves has a lot to offer for those wanting to start a business,” she said. “And the small businesses like me, that’s what we want to see.”

While Maison D’Amis will not have in-house catering, there is a kitchenette in the building for caterers to use.

Maison D’Amis is located at 4343 Lincoln Avenue. To contact, call 409-951-0677 for English and 409-549-1120 for Spanish.