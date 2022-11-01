National Weather Service outlines Tropical Storm Lisa’s path, impact Published 4:19 pm Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Tropical Storm Lisa expected to enter the southwest Gulf of Mexico.

According to the National Weather Service, no impacts are expected for Southeast Texas or southwest Louisiana.

Lisa is forecast to enter the southwest Gulf of Mexico by Friday.

By Saturday it will begin moving southeast into the Yucatan Peninsula, where it will likely dissipate.

The impact area is in the Bay of Campeche in the extreme southwest Gulf of Mexico.

Weather impacts will be felt Friday afternoon through Sunday.