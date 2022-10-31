POLICE: Noise complaint leads to deadly vehicle strike, murder charge Published 1:49 pm Monday, October 31, 2022

Beaumont Police responded to 3875 N. Major Drive at 2:32 a.m. Sunday in reference to a victim who had been struck by a vehicle.

When Officers arrived, they located a man near the back of the apartment complex suffering from severe injuries. He was taken to a local hospital and listed in critical condition.

Preliminary investigation has revealed the victim called police at 2:28 a.m. in reference to a noise complaint coming from a residence in the 3900 block of Cheryl Street, behind the apartment complex.

Prior to officers arriving, a disturbance between the victim and several subjects from the residence on Cheryl Street occurred.

During the disturbance, Max Lee Keath, a 45-year-old Mauriceville resident left the residence in his vehicle, drove to the apartment complex and ran over the victim in the parking lot, then fled the scene, according to police.

Detectives responded and interviewed multiple witnesses, then located and interviewed Keath.

Following the interview, Keath was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On Sunday evening, the victim died from his injuries and detectives upgraded the aggravated assault charge to murder.

The victim has been identified as Christopher Matthews, a 38-year-old Beaumont resident.