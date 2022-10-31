National average price of gas declines for 3rd consecutive week; see where Texas is trending Published 6:29 am Monday, October 31, 2022

We’ve seen the national average price of gasoline decline for the third consecutive week.

While it’s good news for most regions with a continued drop in prices, the Northeast is bucking the trend and seeing a noticeable jump due to tight supply, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“The national average is closing in on the previous low from September, which was interrupted when refinery issues caused prices to skyrocket in the West and Great Lakes,” De Haan said.

Average gasoline prices in Texas have fallen 4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.13/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas.

Prices in Texas are 5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 7.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has declined 2.39 cents in the last week and stands at $5.28 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas was priced at $2.69/g Sunday while the most expensive was $4.49/g, a difference of $1.80/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.72/g today.

The national average is down 3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 34.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

• Midland Odessa- $3.27/g, down 3.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.30/g.

• San Antonio- $3.15/g, up 8.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.06/g.

• Austin- $3.15/g, unchanged from last week’s $3.15/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:



October 31, 2021: $3.05/g (U.S. Average: $3.38/g)

October 31, 2020: $1.80/g (U.S. Average: $2.11/g)

October 31, 2019: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)

October 31, 2018: $2.52/g (U.S. Average: $2.77/g)

October 31, 2017: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.48/g)

October 31, 2016: $2.04/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

October 31, 2015: $1.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

October 31, 2014: $2.78/g (U.S. Average: $2.99/g)

October 31, 2013: $3.01/g (U.S. Average: $3.27/g)

October 31, 2012: $3.30/g (U.S. Average: $3.51/g)