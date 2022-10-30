Child injury, aggravated robbery and solicitation of prostitution lowlight this week’s indictments
Published 12:14 am Sunday, October 30, 2022
A Jefferson County grand jury handed down indictments this for charges ranging from injury to a child and aggravated robbery to solicitation of prostitution and drug possession.
- Raymond Allen Carter, 46, of Vidor was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Aug. 22.
- Mark Allen Davis, 20, of Port Arthur was indicted for assault-EMS personnel providing services for an incident that occurred Sept. 11.
- Jonathan Chandler Doucet, 26, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred July 27.
- Jacob Owen Graves, 39, of Beaumont was indicted for stalking for an incident that occurred Sept. 15.
- Brandon Dryfuss Gabriel, 27, of Groves was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred Oct. 5.
- Demarco R. Guillory, 23, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of marijuana for an incident that occurred Jan. 23.
- Anna Mae Kelly, 42, transient, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred June 7.
- Joseph Desean Labove, 31, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 23.
- Joseph Desean Labove, 31, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, eutylone, for an incident that occurred Jan. 23.
- Joseph Desean Labove, 31, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 23.
- Michael Lartigue, 49, of Port Arthur was indicted for aggravated sexual assault for an incident that occurred Sept. 28.
- Bobbie Jean-Lofton Lindsey, 53, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred July 17.
- Bryant Keith Navy, 57, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred July 8.
- Thanh V. Nguyen, 32, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred June 14.
- Timothy Devon Parker, 18, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred Oct. 7.
- Kassey Alyse Ratcliff, 21, of Beaumont was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred June 25.
- Arie M. Sherlock, 44, of Beaumont was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred June 13.
- Arie M. Sherlock, 44, of Beaumont was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred June 13.
- Arie M. Sherlock, 44, of Beaumont was indicted for attempt to take weapon from officer for an incident that occurred June 13.
- Eric Darnell Smith Jr., 20, of Beaumont was indicted for credit/debit card abuse against an elderly individual for an incident that occurred June 18.
- Dylan Michael Moore, 24, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 3.
- Kendell Andrews, 18, of Beaumont was indicted for indecency with a child for an incident that occurred July 20, 2019.
- Jose Antonio Salas Benitez, 33, of Beaumont was indicted for prostitution-solicitation for an incident that occurred Oct. 5, 2021.
- Jesse Mills, 42, of Orange was indicted for prostitution-solicitation for an incident that occurred Oct. 5, 2021.
- Todderick Marcus Ortega, 33, of Beaumont was indicted for indecency with a child for an incident that occurred Sept. 8, 2019.
- Samantha Strother Owens, 41, of Nederland was indicted for injury to a child for an incident that occurred Aug. 13.
- Samantha Strother Owens, 41, of Nederland was indicted for injury to a child for an incident that occurred Aug. 13.
- Kevin Wayne Phipps, 60, of Port Arthur was indicted for prostitution-solicitation for an incident that occurred Oct. 5, 2021.
- John Arthur Zachary, 58, of Beaumont was indicted for prostitution-solicitation for an incident that occurred Oct. 5, 2021.