Child injury, aggravated robbery and solicitation of prostitution lowlight this week’s indictments

A Jefferson County grand jury handed down indictments this for charges ranging from injury to a child and aggravated robbery to solicitation of prostitution and drug possession.

Raymond Allen Carter, 46, of Vidor was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Aug. 22.

Mark Allen Davis, 20, of Port Arthur was indicted for assault-EMS personnel providing services for an incident that occurred Sept. 11.

Jonathan Chandler Doucet, 26, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred July 27.

Jacob Owen Graves, 39, of Beaumont was indicted for stalking for an incident that occurred Sept. 15.

Brandon Dryfuss Gabriel, 27, of Groves was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred Oct. 5.

Demarco R. Guillory, 23, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of marijuana for an incident that occurred Jan. 23.

Anna Mae Kelly, 42, transient, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred June 7.

Joseph Desean Labove, 31, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 23.

Joseph Desean Labove, 31, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, eutylone, for an incident that occurred Jan. 23.

Joseph Desean Labove, 31, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 23.

Michael Lartigue, 49, of Port Arthur was indicted for aggravated sexual assault for an incident that occurred Sept. 28.

Bobbie Jean-Lofton Lindsey, 53, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred July 17.

Bryant Keith Navy, 57, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred July 8.

Thanh V. Nguyen, 32, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred June 14.

Timothy Devon Parker, 18, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred Oct. 7.

Kassey Alyse Ratcliff, 21, of Beaumont was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred June 25.

Arie M. Sherlock, 44, of Beaumont was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred June 13.

Arie M. Sherlock, 44, of Beaumont was indicted for attempt to take weapon from officer for an incident that occurred June 13.

Eric Darnell Smith Jr., 20, of Beaumont was indicted for credit/debit card abuse against an elderly individual for an incident that occurred June 18.

Dylan Michael Moore, 24, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 3.

Kendell Andrews, 18, of Beaumont was indicted for indecency with a child for an incident that occurred July 20, 2019.

Jose Antonio Salas Benitez, 33, of Beaumont was indicted for prostitution-solicitation for an incident that occurred Oct. 5, 2021.

Jesse Mills, 42, of Orange was indicted for prostitution-solicitation for an incident that occurred Oct. 5, 2021.

Todderick Marcus Ortega, 33, of Beaumont was indicted for indecency with a child for an incident that occurred Sept. 8, 2019.

Samantha Strother Owens, 41, of Nederland was indicted for injury to a child for an incident that occurred Aug. 13.

Kevin Wayne Phipps, 60, of Port Arthur was indicted for prostitution-solicitation for an incident that occurred Oct. 5, 2021.

John Arthur Zachary, 58, of Beaumont was indicted for prostitution-solicitation for an incident that occurred Oct. 5, 2021.