PHOTO FEATURE — New business development coming to Port Arthur next to Pedro’s

Published 1:36 am Saturday, October 29, 2022

By Mary Meaux

Kernice Williams, superintendent with Urban Contractors out of Houston and Bob Bundro, excavator, are part of the team working on a project to build a plaza on a site at Central Mall.

The new development will look similar to the ones across the highway near Walmart on Memorial Boulevard.

There will be several businesses in the front, and a site for a future business in the back portion.

