Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 19-25
Published 1:10 am Saturday, October 29, 2022
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Oct. 19 to Oct. 25:
Oct. 19
- No reports
Oct. 20
- A theft was reported in the 3000 block of South Drive.
- A theft was reported in the 5400 block of West Parkway.
Oct. 21
- No reports
Oct. 22
- Jason Werner, 51, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5700 block of 32nd Street.
- Kirban Keller, 23, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
- Ashley Merrill, 33, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container in the 6500 block of 39th Street.
- An assault was reported in the 7000 block of 32nd Street.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 3800 block of Stuart.
Oct. 23
- Shay Bobbitt, 39, was arrested for assault in the 6900 block of 32nd Street.
- An information report was taking in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
Oct. 24
- Guillermo Castillo III, 36, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2500 block of Angelle.
- A theft was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 6600 block of Terrell.
Oct. 25
- Lakeisha Smith, 45, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3500 block of East Parkway.
- Shanya Aclese, 42, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3500 block of East Parkway.
- Rebecca Cole, 60, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6400 block of Monroe.
- Harassment was reported in the 6100 block of Howe.
- An information report was taken at Terrell and Main.
- An information report was taken in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.