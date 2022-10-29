Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 19-25

Published 1:10 am Saturday, October 29, 2022

By PA News

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Oct. 19 to Oct. 25:

Oct. 19

  • No reports

Oct. 20

  • A theft was reported in the 3000 block of South Drive.
  • A theft was reported in the 5400 block of West Parkway.

Oct. 21

  • No reports

Oct. 22

  • Jason Werner, 51, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5700 block of 32nd Street.
  • Kirban Keller, 23, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Ashley Merrill, 33, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container in the 6500 block of 39th Street.
  • An assault was reported in the 7000 block of 32nd Street.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 3800 block of Stuart.

Oct. 23

  • Shay Bobbitt, 39, was arrested for assault in the 6900 block of 32nd Street.
  • An information report was taking in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Oct. 24

  • Guillermo Castillo III, 36, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2500 block of Angelle.
  • A theft was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 6600 block of Terrell.

Oct. 25

  • Lakeisha Smith, 45, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3500 block of East Parkway.
  • Shanya Aclese, 42, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3500 block of East Parkway.
  • Rebecca Cole, 60, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6400 block of Monroe.
  • Harassment was reported in the 6100 block of Howe.
  • An information report was taken at Terrell and Main.
  • An information report was taken in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

