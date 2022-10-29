Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 19-25

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Oct. 19 to Oct. 25:

Oct. 19

No reports

Oct. 20

A theft was reported in the 3000 block of South Drive.

A theft was reported in the 5400 block of West Parkway.

Oct. 21

No reports

Oct. 22

Jason Werner, 51, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5700 block of 32 nd Street.

Street. Kirban Keller, 23, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.

Ashley Merrill, 33, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container in the 6500 block of 39 th Street.

Street. An assault was reported in the 7000 block of 32 nd Street.

Street. Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 3800 block of Stuart.

Oct. 23

Shay Bobbitt, 39, was arrested for assault in the 6900 block of 32 nd Street.

Street. An information report was taking in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Oct. 24

Guillermo Castillo III, 36, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2500 block of Angelle.

A theft was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 6600 block of Terrell.

Oct. 25