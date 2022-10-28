Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 17-23
Published 12:06 am Friday, October 28, 2022
Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Oct. 17 to Oct. 23:
- Thomas Robinson, 31, driving while intoxicated/open container and other agency warrant(s)
- Daniel Spurlock, 18, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest/detention using vehicle, evading arrest/detention w/previous conviction, escape causing bodily injury
- Jason Cochran, 47, assault
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Oct. 17 to Oct. 23:
Oct. 17
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open container and other agency warrant(s) in the 6200 block of FM 366.
Oct. 18
- No reports.
Oct. 19
- A person was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest/detention using vehicle, evading arrest/detention w/previous conviction, and escape causing bodily injury in the 300 block of Ave. B.
- Terroristic threats was reported in the 2200 block of 6th Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 1100 block of Montgomery.
- An information report was completed in the 2300 block of Earle.
Oct. 20
- No reports.
Oct. 21
- No reports.
Oct. 22
- A person was arrested for assault in the 2500 block of 12th Street.
Oct. 23
- No reports.