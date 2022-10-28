Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 17-23

Published 12:06 am Friday, October 28, 2022

By PA News

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Oct. 17 to Oct. 23:

  • Thomas Robinson, 31, driving while intoxicated/open container and other agency warrant(s)
  • Daniel Spurlock, 18, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest/detention using vehicle, evading arrest/detention w/previous conviction, escape causing bodily injury
  • Jason Cochran, 47, assault

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Oct. 17 to Oct. 23:

Oct. 17

  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open container and other agency warrant(s) in the 6200 block of FM 366. 

Oct. 18

  • No reports.

Oct. 19

  • A person was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest/detention using vehicle, evading arrest/detention w/previous conviction, and escape causing bodily injury in the 300 block of Ave. B.
  • Terroristic threats was reported in the 2200 block of 6th Street.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 1100 block of Montgomery.
  • An information report was completed in the 2300 block of Earle.

 Oct. 20

  • No reports.

Oct. 21

  • No reports.

Oct. 22

  • A person was arrested for assault in the 2500 block of 12th Street.

Oct. 23

  • No reports.

