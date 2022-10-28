Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 17-23

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Oct. 17 to Oct. 23:

Daniel Spurlock, 18, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest/detention using vehicle, evading arrest/detention w/previous conviction, escape causing bodily injury

Thomas Robinson, 31, driving while intoxicated/open container and other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Oct. 17 to Oct. 23:

Oct. 17

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open container and other agency warrant(s) in the 6200 block of FM 366.

Oct. 18

Oct. 19

A person was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest/detention using vehicle, evading arrest/detention w/previous conviction, and escape causing bodily injury in the 300 block of Ave. B.

Terroristic threats was reported in the 2200 block of 6 th Street.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 1100 block of Montgomery.