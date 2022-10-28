Area senior falls victim to $1,000 utilities scam; police warn community

NEDERLAND — A local senior citizen is out more than $1,100 after falling victim to a scammer who falsely represented Entergy.

The 66-year-old woman reported the crime Oct. 21.

Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said the victim lost $1,136.07 to the scammer, money she would likely not see returned to her.

Porter said the scammer was posing as an employee with Entergy and told the woman her utilities would be disconnected if she didn’t pay.

The chief stressed to the community to be leery if a person calls and threatens to cut off your utilities, especially if they ask to be paid in gift cards or payment apps.

“Please call the police before you do it. It will save you a lot of money,” Porter said. “Run the story by us, and we’ll advise what to do.”

The crooks, he said, have the ability to spoof phone numbers to make it appear legitimate, but 99 percent of these types of calls are bogus scams.

Entergy has a warning on its website to alert customers to these types of scams.

If the suspected scammer is present and you feel you are in immediate danger, call 9-1-1 as soon as possible, according to the website.

Other tips include contacting Entergy by calling 1-800-ENTERGY to speak with a company customer service representative, and inform your bank or financial institution, who may then direct you to other protective measures.

“Entergy never demands immediate payment from customs over the phone,” according to Entergy.