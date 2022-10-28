Memorial pass catcher earns Athlete of the Week

The Memorial Titans are in prime position to take the district title and the No. 1 seed for the playoffs.

The Titans feature the district’s top offense and defense with a number of weapons that help put points on the board.

Tight end/receiver Najiya Green has five touchdowns on the season, with two of them coming last week against Baytown Lee.

Green’s large frame allows the Titans to find mismatches against opposing defenses.

His size and strength make him a valuable red zone threat, hence the large touchdown totals. He is tied with teammate Caleb Goodie for touchdown receptions in district play.

The Titans play Barbers Hill at Memorial Stadium today.

The Athlete of the Week award is sponsored by Energy Country Ford.