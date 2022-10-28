Area man killed Friday in Beaumont railcar collision

Published 2:37 pm Friday, October 28, 2022

By PA News

BEAUMONT — At 12:08 a.m. Friday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an emergency call at the Beaumont Lubricant Blending and Packaging Plant located in the 2700 block of Sycamore Street in Beaumont.

A 66-year old male contractor, identified as Richard Garza of Beaumont, had been involved in a railcar crash.

He was deceased at the scene, police said.

Judge Ransom Duce Jones ordered an autopsy.

Next of kin has been notified.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is working with the NTSB, OSHA and FRA in conducting the investigation.

