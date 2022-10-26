Fall Fest to bring fun, games, and more to Groves

GROVES — Downtown Groves is the site for trick or treating, kids costume contests, vendors, games and more during Fall Festival on Lincoln.

The event is set for noon to 4 p.m. Sunday on Lincoln Avenue. The street will be blocked off to allow festivalgoers a chance to roam.

Fall Festival event coordinators Ashley Cabrera and Elizabeth Cortez are the brains behind the very successful Cinco de Mayo Festival in May.

Cabrera, owner of Groves Nutrition, and Cortez, owner of Boutique & Bling, said the May event exceeded their expectations so they began planning the Fall event a few months later.

“We will have vendors and a ton of stuff for kids to do. We will have a (kids) costume contest, pumpkin painting and different attractions. Something for all ages,” Cortez said.

The event organizers take applications for the vendors so as not to have duplicate businesses. There will be a wide variety of vendors on site, Cortez said, with everything from crafts to customization items to candles, homemade treats and snacks. The vendors are coming in from Dallas, Vidor, Orange and locally.

Money brought in from the May festival was put back into the pot and used for the Fall Festival.

Neither the city nor the chamber of commerce is involved in the festival, though the women believe it will bring tourists in.

“It brings businesses together,” she said. “This will bring a ton of local business to the area and bring the community together.”

The women’s shops are located together at 4311 Lincoln Ave., which is adjacent to The Courtyard Café. The Café will serve a lunch buffet inside from noon to 2 p.m.

The event organizers are also planning a Christmas holiday event, they said.