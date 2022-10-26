Early voting has started. Here’s where to go and who is on the ballot.

Published 12:01 am Wednesday, October 26, 2022

By Monique Batson

Early voting in the general and joint election featuring state, county and local seats is underway and runs through Nov. 4.

Countywide, is the race for county judge, county treasurer, commissioner and justice of the peace, while Groves is looking to elect a council member.

County judge

  • Jeff Branick, Republican
  • Carolyn L. Guidry, Democrat

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

County clerk

  • Roxanne Acosta Hellberg, Republican
  • Jes Prince, Democrat

County treasurer

  • Tim Funchess, Republican
  • Charlie Hallmark, Democrat

County Commissioner, Precinct 2

  • Cary Erickson, Republican
  • Julia Rodriguez, Democrat

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2

  • Joseph L. Guillory II, Democrat
  • Kyrin Baker, Independent
  • Brandon Bartie is not on the ballot but is campaigning in as a write-in candidate

CITY OF GROVES

Councilmember Ward IV

  • Rhonda Dugas
  • Kyle Hollier

On the state side of the ballot but close to home are the following races:

State Senator, District 3

  • Robert Nichols, Republican
  • Steve Russell, Democrat
  • Desarae Lindsey, Libertarian

State Senator, District 4

  • Brandon Creighton, Republican
  • Misty Bishop, Democrat

State Representative District 22

  • Jacorion Randle, Republican
  • Christian “Manuel” Hayes, Democrat

Member, State Board of Education, District 7

  • Julie Pickren, Republican
  • Dan Hochman, Democrat
  • Alan Pyeatt, Libertarian

Early voting dates and times

  • Oct. 24 to Oct. 28, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Oct. 29, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Oct. 30, Noon to 6 p.m.
  • Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Polling locations

  • Precinct 1 Service Center, 20205 W. Hwy. 90, China
  • Rogers Park Community Center, 6540 Gladys Ave., Beaumont
  • Hebert Library, 2025 Merriman St., Port Neches
  • Ray Chesson Office Building, 19217 FM 365, Beaumont
  • Marion & Ed Hughes Public Library, 2712 Nederland Ave., Nederland
  • Groves Activity Building, 6150 Short St., Groves
  • Jefferson County Sub-courthouse, 525 Lakeshore Drive, Port Arthur
  • Port Arthur Library, 4615 9th Ave, Port Arthur
  • Jefferson County Courthouse, 1085 Pearl St., Beaumont
  • John Paul Davis Community center, 3580 E. Lucas Drive, Beaumont
  • Theodore Johns Library, 4255 Fannett Road, Beaumont

Election Day is Nov. 8.

More News

Public hearing on abandoning part of 25th Street to Motiva draws mixed but strong opinions

Group to bring first-ever craft barbecue festival to Port Neches

Fall Fest to bring fun, games, and more to Groves

PHOTO FEATURE — Nederland bar closes, hosts inventory sale

Print Article