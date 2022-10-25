Retired Major League Baseball pitcher Chuck McElroy breaks ground on Port Arthur subdivision

A dream is coming true for Chuck McElroy.

The Port Arthur native and retired professional baseball player along with wife Shari, family, business partners and representatives of the city ceremoniously turned over a shovel of sand during a groundbreaking ceremony Monday for McElroy Estates.

“This is a dream come true,” McElroy told the crowd gathered at Tallowood Drive off 39th Street. “This is home. Port Arthur’s home for me and always will be. I’m looking forward to not just this project but many projects.”

Shari McElroy said the new subdivision will contain affordable luxury homes.

“We want to say we’re putting a nice product in Port Arthur, something that we would be proud to live in ourselves,” Shari McElroy said.

The homes will be between 1,200 to 1,500 square feet and start in the $200,000 range.

Councilman Thomas Kinlaw III said this is a great opportunity for the city with more than 40 new homes to be built and the ability for people to attain affordable housing.

The development also shows growth in the city and his district.

The development is the first of this magnitude in the city in a while, according to information from Port Arthur officials.

Mike Rebescher, chairman of ISB Capital, is one of the business partners for the project.

He and McElroy are neighbors and longtime friends. McElroy came to him with the opportunity to buy the property approximately 14 years ago.

The project was shelved while Rebescher dealt with several of his own projects. During this lull he was approached by several developers wanting to buy the land.

“Chuck’s tenaciousness is the reason it’s happening,” Rebescher said.

The property also caught the eye of an investor who wanted to buy 10 houses right out of the gate, he added.

McElroy announced the subdivision feature streets named in honor some of his family and those who positively impacted his life, such as grandmother Mamie Simmons, mother Elizabeth Mayfield and high school coach Cordell Lindsey.

McElroy, his wife and two sons are part of ProVision Developments, which is handling the development, and Rebescher is their business partner.

A free homebuyer workshop is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Bob Bowers Civic Center. The workshop is in partnership with National Assistance Corporation of America.

Preregister online by clicking here.