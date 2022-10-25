Bad weather, power outage forces cancelled classes at one Port Arthur elementary school
Published 7:15 am Tuesday, October 25, 2022
PORT ACRES — Severe weather overnight in Port Acres caused a power outage today (10.25) at Port Acres Elementary School.
Officials with the Port Arthur Independent School District said Entergy has been notified, and power will return at 4 p.m. today.
Therefore classes at Port Acres Elementary School for today are canceled.
Bus routes and school operations are expected to resume Wednesday.