Bad weather, power outage forces cancelled classes at one Port Arthur elementary school

Published 7:15 am Tuesday, October 25, 2022

By PA News

PORT ACRES — Severe weather overnight in Port Acres caused a power outage today (10.25) at Port Acres Elementary School.

Officials with the Port Arthur Independent School District said Entergy has been notified, and power will return at 4 p.m. today.

Therefore classes at Port Acres Elementary School for today are canceled.

Bus routes and school operations are expected to resume Wednesday.

