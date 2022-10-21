Memorial Marching Heat celebrates 14th Battle of the Bands win

Memorial High School Marching Heat is celebrating a 14th consecutive Battle of the Bands win following the Northwest Battle of the Bands in Opelousas, Louisiana.

Band Director Alex Frazier took to social media with the results of the competition.

The squad earned first place Grand Champion, first place twirlers, first place drum major and second palace flags.

“It was also amazing to see a group of middle school students ask to speak to the Drum Major after the competition, and there was another student from a competing band who approached me said, “I never considered being a drum major before, but after seeing her, I think I’m going to try out next year,” Frazier said. “Our students are truly amazing,”