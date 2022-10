Wanda Lee Deering-Hunt, 74 of Port Arthur Texas was called home to her heavenly residence on October 8, 2022.

Funeral Service will be at 11am, Saturday October 22, 2022, at Memorial Church of Christ, Port Arthur, Texas.

Visitation will begin at 9am until service time.

Final disposition will be at Haven of Rest.

Services entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.