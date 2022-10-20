Traffic stops leads to arrest of suspected Aryan Brotherhood member, drugs and weapons confiscation

Published 9:07 am Thursday, October 20, 2022

By PA News

Cebe Guilbeaux

ORANGE — Orange County Narcotics Division detectives stopped a vehicle on FM 1442 near Interstate 10 after it was observed committing several traffic violations.

The stop took place Wednesday night at 10 p.m.

During the investigation, detectives asked the driver, Cebe Guilbeaux, for consent to search his vehicle.

During a search inside the vehicle, detectives located a large amount of methamphetamine, two chemical dispensing devices (CS Gas) that are prohibited weapons Texas and a Keltec .380 handgun, which had the serial number removed, police said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office released this photo of items police said were seized following a Wednesday traffic stop.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, also inside the vehicle were numerous weapons, such as knives, machetes, restraint devices (i.e., handcuffs, chains, etc.) and metal batons.

“Detectives believe Guilbeaux to be a member of the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas (ABT), as well as being responsible for the distribution of controlled substances and weapons in the Mauriceville area,” a release from the Sheriff’s Office said.

“The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is committed to pursuing felons in Orange County who may be unlawfully in possession of firearms and controlled substances with the intent of distributing those items within our community.”

Guilbeaux was jailed for:

• Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 > 4 grams < 200 grams (Methamphetamine) [2nd Degree Felony)

• Possession of Prohibited Weapon – Chemical Dispensing Device (3rd Degree Felony)

• Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon (3rd Degree Felony)

