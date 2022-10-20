Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 10-16

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Oct. 10 to Oct. 16:

Emith Guill, 28, Nederland warrants

Arieal Ross, 22, warrant other agency

Leeann Taylor, 33, driving while intoxicated

Bennie Santos, 24, Nederland warrants/possession of a controlled substance

Jartis Solomon, 20, warrant other agency

Hayden Woods, 21, warrant other agency

Walter Moretti, 46, warrant other agency

Curtis Theriot, 56, warrant other agency

John Evans, 30, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency

Grayson Hartnett, 54, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Oct. 10 to Oct. 16:

Oct. 10

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 200 block of Hardy.

A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 600 block of North 17 th Street.

Street. Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 300 block of North 4 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 200 block of South 6 th Street.

Street. Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the1800 block of Squire.

A theft was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.

Oct. 11

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and possession of a controlled substance in the 1800 block of Avenue H.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of Sterling Ridge.

A theft was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3400 block of Nederland Avenue.

A theft was reported in the 3400 block of Nederland Avenue.

Oct. 12

A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone in the 2100 block of North 18 th Street.

Street. A dog bite was reported in the 2700 block of Lawrence.

Assault-family violence was reported in the 2400 block of Avenue A.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2400 block of Avenue A.

Oct. 13

Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 200 block of South 4 ½ Street.

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 1300 block of North U.S. 69.

Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 3600 block of FM 365.

A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 2100 block of North 18 th Street.

Street. A person was taken custody on a mental commitment in the 3000 block of Avenue G.

An accident involving damage to a vehicle was reported in the 100 block of North 5 th Street.

Street. A false alarm or report was made in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.

Oct. 14

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 300 block of South 13 th Street.

Street. A detective assisted another agency in the 1200 block of 14 th Street.

Street. Injury to a child was reported in the 300 block of North 34 th Street.

Street. Criminal mischief and assault offensive touch was reported in the 100 block of North 9 th Street.

Street. A sergeant assisted another agency near U.S. 69 and FM 3514.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1300 block of Jackson.

Oct. 15

An officer assisted another agency in the 10000 block of North Memorial.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 600 block of South 3 rd Street.

Street. Terroristic threat of family-family violence was reported in the 1800 block of Helena.

A death was reported in the 2400 block of Nashville.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.

Oct. 16