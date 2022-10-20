Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 10-16

Published 12:04 am Thursday, October 20, 2022

By PA News

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Oct. 10 to Oct. 16:

  • Emith Guill, 28, Nederland warrants
  • Arieal Ross, 22, warrant other agency
  • Leeann Taylor, 33, driving while intoxicated
  • Bennie Santos, 24, Nederland warrants/possession of a controlled substance
  • Jartis Solomon, 20, warrant other agency
  • Hayden Woods, 21, warrant other agency
  • Walter Moretti, 46, warrant other agency
  • Curtis Theriot, 56, warrant other agency
  • John Evans, 30, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency
  • Grayson Hartnett, 54, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Oct. 10 to Oct. 16:

Oct. 10

  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 200 block of Hardy.
  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 600 block of North 17th Street.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 300 block of North 4th Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 200 block of South 6th Street.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the1800 block of Squire.
  • A theft was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.

Oct. 11

  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and possession of a controlled substance in the 1800 block of Avenue H.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of Sterling Ridge.
  • A theft was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3400 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A theft was reported in the 3400 block of Nederland Avenue.

Oct. 12

  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
  • A dog bite was reported in the 2700 block of Lawrence.
  • Assault-family violence was reported in the 2400 block of Avenue A.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2400 block of Avenue A.

Oct. 13

  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 200 block of South 4 ½ Street.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 1300 block of North U.S. 69.
  • Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 3600 block of FM 365.
  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
  • A person was taken custody on a mental commitment in the 3000 block of Avenue G.
  • An accident involving damage to a vehicle was reported in the 100 block of North 5th Street.
  • A false alarm or report was made in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.

Oct. 14

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 300 block of South 13th Street.
  • A detective assisted another agency in the 1200 block of 14th Street.
  • Injury to a child was reported in the 300 block of North 34th Street.
  • Criminal mischief and assault offensive touch was reported in the 100 block of North 9th Street.
  • A sergeant assisted another agency near U.S. 69 and FM 3514.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1300 block of Jackson.

Oct. 15

  • An officer assisted another agency in the 10000 block of North Memorial.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 600 block of South 3rd Street.
  • Terroristic threat of family-family violence was reported in the 1800 block of Helena.
  • A death was reported in the 2400 block of Nashville.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.

Oct. 16

  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 1700 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 600 block of South Twin City Highway.

