National Weather Service shares cold and Hazardous Weather Message for region Wednesday morning

Published 11:12 am Tuesday, October 18, 2022

By PA News

The National Weather Service office in Lake Charles, Louisiana, has issued a Hazardous Weather Message.

A Freeze Warning is in place for Central Louisiana as of Wednesday morning because of approaching record low temperatures.

(Courtesy of the National Weather Service)

The impacts include likely frost and freeze conditions killing crops and other sensitive vegetation.

The warning is for Vernon, Rapides, Avoyelles, Allen, Evangeline and St. Landry parishes.

Closer to home, cold temperatures are expected in Southeast Texas.

Jefferson County and Orange County residents can expect to see temperatures above and below 40.

The coldest is expected from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday.

In addition, record lows are likely to be approached, tied or possibly broken.

Here’s a list of the records for Oct. 19 across our primary climate stations:

Alexandria, LA:        30 in 1948

Beaumont                   35 in 1989

Lake Charles, LA:    37 in 1948

Lafayette, LA:            33 in 1948

New Iberia, LA:         34 in 1948

