Man accused of crashing into, killing deputy mowing his lawn now faces federal firearms prosecution

BEAUMONT — A Kountze man has been indicted for a federal firearms violation in the Eastern District of Texas.

U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston said Michael David Miller, 38, was named in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury Oct. 5, charging Miller with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Miller appeared in federal court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine L. Stetson Monday and was ordered detained pending a detention hearing.

According to information presented in court, on July 10, Miller was driving a vehicle on a rural road in Fannett when he allegedly failed to negotiate a turn while speeding, causing the vehicle to strike a drainage ditch and land on a riding lawnmower being operated by an off-duty Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officer.

The impact killed Deputy James Lee on impact.

According to law enforcement officers, Miller exhibited signs of intoxication and was arrested for the state offense of intoxication manslaughter.

A firearm was found in the vehicle during the crash investigation. Further investigation revealed Miller had previously been convicted for domestic violence and is prohibited from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition.

If convicted, Miller faces up to 15 years in federal prison.