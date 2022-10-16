STEPHEN HEMELT — Chosen Generation perfect example of Season of Giving impact; make sure YOU apply

The idea isn’t to JUST provide grants to frontline Port Arthur nonprofits, but to connect like-minded community servants with each other while spotlighting those efforts for a larger audience to see.

Those were ambitious goals in 2021 for The Port Arthur News Season of Giving Powered by Port Arthur LNG.

Based on response from the community, it worked. Now the effort returns, and it has nearly doubled in size.

Seeing it grow last year from an inaugural event to one that returned this season was truly incredible. And that had everything to do with the new friends and wonderful connections made because of this unique effort.

One such touchstone took place with Chosen Generation Evangelistic Ministries and pastor leaders James and Kellie Reed.

“It was absolutely beneficial,” Kellie told me this week. “We were able to impact about 500 children last season with toys. The $2,000 grant we received helped make a difference greatly in the community of Port Arthur, Texas.

“Even so, as we entered into 2022, applying for and getting that grant opened doors for other businesses to support other endeavors throughout the year. It has been just one giving opportunity after another giving opportunity. It has been a tremendous blessing.”

It was great to hear that response, even all these months later.

Chosen Generation Evangelistic Ministries is a “helping hands” nonprofit with a heart to see people receive the things necessary for daily living.

“We are about resources,” Kellie explained. “As soon as we can get it, we want to get it to the community so everyone has the opportunity to have what they need on a daily basis.

“Absolutely, we are motivated. We are already geared up for plans for 2023, but they have a greater impact when we have the community supporting the endeavors to reach the community. It helps make a bigger impact in Port Arthur.”

Food insecurities are high in the region, she said, meaning there are many people in need.

Chosen Generation Evangelistic Ministries’ ongoing food drive is looking to impact 1,000 families this Thanksgiving, with a special event planned Nov. 19.

Organizers are reaching out to a number of businesses and have a number of partners who are stepping up to support this endeavor.

They are also collecting for a toy drive “to bless the children again this year in a greater way” and end the season with a coat and blanket giveaway for the homeless.

“We want to reach families, we want to reach young people and we want to reach those who are under-sheltered and those who are homeless and in need,” Kellie said.

To learn more about Chosen Generation Evangelistic Ministries, visit chosengenerationpatx.org, email chosengem.portarthur@gmail.com or call 409-455-3564.

Chosen Generation Evangelistic Ministries is again applying for a Season of Giving grant, which has an online application process at panews.com. There is a convenient tab at the top/right of the home page – “Season of Giving” — that takes users through the process.

We’re calling for all nonprofits serving Sabine Pass and Port Arthur to apply for these grants, selected from a pool of $40,000.

A selection committee with representatives of Port Arthurs ISD, Jefferson County Commissioners, Port Arthur Housing, Port Arthur LNG and the Port Arthur News will review the applications at the end of this month.

All awards will be delivered in early November, and we want that to include you.

Sempra Infrastructure External Affairs Director Kelly Oden-Prasser said company leaders want to continue to be a good neighbor and investing in communities where they have projects, facilities and employees. That is a major part of the Sempra Infrastructure culture.

“Port Arthur LNG received so many wonderful applications from non-profit organizations last year, we wanted to increase our level in 2022 to help fund even more programs and critical services to assist families and individuals in need,” Oden-Prasser said.

This is a perfect opportunity to gift your own organization with a needed hand up to close out a wonderful holiday season.

Stephen Hemelt is the president of Port Arthur Newsmedia, which publishes panews.com and The Port Arthur News. He can be reached at stephen.hemelt@panews.com or 409-721-2445.