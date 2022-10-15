KATHIE’S KORNER — Enjoy these joyful, giving holidays in 2022

As we move into everyone’s favorite holiday, let’s begin to plan our hearts when to give to family and friends.

I’ve already begun to pick up gifts for my family, pastor and his wife. My pastor, son-in-law and niece have birthdays in December, and they are always delighted that I remember that and bless them, accordingly.

I’m a “plan ahead” type of person. It’s fun for me to be “on the lookout” for their favorite items or foods. I’m not interested in spending thousands of dollars on gifts I don’t have, but, instead, what they would personally, enjoy.

I don’t think people have those expectations for each other, unless all agree.

I usually remember when I’m around everyone to watch and listen as they order food or purchase something especially for them.

Seems we tend to use gift cards, and I agree for mailing security to long distance addresses, or for quick, handy decisions. It’s actually, a blessing for the receiver, as they can choose what they want.

Thanksgiving is such a precious time. Hopefully, first of all, it’s for giving thanks to God, all day, (and every other day) and for being a faithful, loving, Heavenly Father to us believers.

The food is always special, sometimes traditional, sometimes not. Of course, many sports fans enjoy football.

My husband, Mike’s family, years ago, hunted and fished. Their wives would cook several birds (turkey, pheasant and duck) with accompanying gravies and dressings.

I always brought cranberries from scratch, (still do), wherever I am — not everyone’s favorite side dish.

Christmas is the most incredible time of year if we don’t put pressure on the gifts and travel.

Jesus is the one we celebrate and honor. And, it comes on the 25th, whether we’re ready or not, so just enjoy these holidays and know that God is our focus.

Give to Him: “a heart that’s opened up wide, a life that has nothing to hide, praise and honor this day of His birth.”

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.