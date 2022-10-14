Prostitution, narcotics trafficking complaints lead to business closure

Beaumont Police Department, assisted by Code Enforcement, the Fire Marshal’s Office, Homeland Security and an Anti-Trafficking Specialist with Texas Department of Licensing & Regulation, conducted a business compliance check and a human trafficking investigation at 360 S. MLK, 99 SPA on Thursday.

The investigation was prompted by numerous complaints and allegations of prostitution, trafficking and narcotics at the location.

Officers located two Asian females who were living and working inside the business without a license.

Investigators located evidence indicating sexual acts were taking place inside the business.

Both workers were made to leave the premises by Texas Licensing & Regulation, and the business was subsequently closed.

This investigation is on-going.