Port Neches-Groves ISD students pay tribute to classmate who passed away

Published 8:35 pm Friday, October 14, 2022

By PA News

A bow on Friday was added to a banner of Morgan Christian, who passed away that morning. Banners of band members line the fence under the stands. (Monique Batson/The News)

The Port Neches-Groves Independent School District is mourning the loss of senior student Morgan Christian, who passed away Friday morning.

“The PNGISD family is hurting by the sudden loss of one of our students today,” the district said in a written release.

“She was a member of our esteemed Purple Pride Band and NDN Press. Counselors are available for students…for as long as they’ll be needed. Please keep our PNG family and her family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Members of the PNGHS band paid tribute to flute player Morgan Christian during Friday night’s Homecoming game by wearing ribbons on their uniforms. Pictured from left are: Luke Landry, Avery Jungen, Cody Tedder, Colby Batson and Caden Hall. (Monique Batson/The News)

