Port Neches-Groves ISD students pay tribute to classmate who passed away

The Port Neches-Groves Independent School District is mourning the loss of senior student Morgan Christian, who passed away Friday morning.

“The PNGISD family is hurting by the sudden loss of one of our students today,” the district said in a written release.

“She was a member of our esteemed Purple Pride Band and NDN Press. Counselors are available for students…for as long as they’ll be needed. Please keep our PNG family and her family in your thoughts and prayers.”