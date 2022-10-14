Police identify man killed in Port Neches vehicle/bicycle collision

Published 1:54 pm Friday, October 14, 2022

By PA News

PORT NECHES — The driver of a vehicle who struck and killed a bicyclist Wednesday night did not appear to be impaired or speeding, Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine said.

The motorist, a 62-year-old man from Mid County driving a 2015 Nissan Altima, stopped after the collision and was brought to a hospital for a blood draw.

No citations were issued.

Lemoine said at this point in the investigation there does not appear to be any traffic violations.

In the days after the crash, police worked to find next of kin of the 53-year-old victim.

The man, who was identified Friday morning as Timothy Clark, had a Louisiana driver’s license and connections to Orange, police said.

Lemoine said police contacted several agencies in Orange and in Louisiana to notify Clark’s next of kin.

Police were initially alerted to a bicyclist riding in the middle of the road that was not stopping for traffic at 7:29 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Spur 136 and FM 366.

Six minutes later at 7:35 p.m. came the call of a bicyclist down after being struck by a vehicle on FM 366 near Hogaboom Road.

