Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 5-11

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Oct. 5 to Oct. 11:

Oct. 5

Bryant Rodriguez, 37, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4900 block of Lawndale.

Earl Jackson, 32, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5700 block of 39 th Street.

Street. An aggravated robbery was reported in the 5100 block of East Parkway.

Oct. 6

Donald Horton, 42, was arrested for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and warrants other agency in the 6300 block of Monroe.

An assault was reported in the 5400 block of Baird.

An assault was reported in the 5400 block of West Groves.

Oct. 7

Sam Henderson Jr., 34, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6000 block of Monroe Avenue.

Leeann Taylor, 33, was arrested for public intoxication in the 4600 block of Twin City Highway.

Mark Sigur, 56, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 3 rd or more in the 4600 block of Twin City Highway.

or more in the 4600 block of Twin City Highway. Fraudulent use or possession of Identifying Information was reported in the 6500 block of Verde.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 3400 block of Taft Avenue.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Oct. 8

Ashton Castillo, 18, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6100 block of 32 nd Street.

Street. Wilbert Banks Jr., 62, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3800 block of Main.

Jason McCauley, 20, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3400 block of Twin City Highway.

An assault was reported in the 3200 block of Walnut.

Oct. 9

Kayleigh Pope, 35, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3100 block of South Drive.

Demetrius Manuel, 26, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 2600 block of Main Avenue.

Nicodemus Joseph, 29, was arrested for warrant other agency in the 5000 block of Monroe.

Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 5000 block of Griffing Court.

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 2000 block of Ray.

An information report was taking in the 6200 block of Jackson.

Oct. 10

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 2900 block of Oak.

Harassment was reported in the 5100 block of 33 rd Street.

Street. Criminal mischief was reported in the 6300 block of Jackson.

Oct. 11