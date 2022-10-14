Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 5-11
Published 12:20 am Friday, October 14, 2022
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Oct. 5 to Oct. 11:
Oct. 5
- Bryant Rodriguez, 37, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4900 block of Lawndale.
- Earl Jackson, 32, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5700 block of 39th Street.
- An aggravated robbery was reported in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
Oct. 6
- Donald Horton, 42, was arrested for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and warrants other agency in the 6300 block of Monroe.
- An assault was reported in the 5400 block of Baird.
- An assault was reported in the 5400 block of West Groves.
Oct. 7
- Sam Henderson Jr., 34, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6000 block of Monroe Avenue.
- Leeann Taylor, 33, was arrested for public intoxication in the 4600 block of Twin City Highway.
- Mark Sigur, 56, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 3rd or more in the 4600 block of Twin City Highway.
- Fraudulent use or possession of Identifying Information was reported in the 6500 block of Verde.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 3400 block of Taft Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
Oct. 8
- Ashton Castillo, 18, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6100 block of 32nd Street.
- Wilbert Banks Jr., 62, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3800 block of Main.
- Jason McCauley, 20, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3400 block of Twin City Highway.
- An assault was reported in the 3200 block of Walnut.
Oct. 9
- Kayleigh Pope, 35, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3100 block of South Drive.
- Demetrius Manuel, 26, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 2600 block of Main Avenue.
- Nicodemus Joseph, 29, was arrested for warrant other agency in the 5000 block of Monroe.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 5000 block of Griffing Court.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 2000 block of Ray.
- An information report was taking in the 6200 block of Jackson.
Oct. 10
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 2900 block of Oak.
- Harassment was reported in the 5100 block of 33rd Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 6300 block of Jackson.
Oct. 11
- An assault was reported in the 4200 block of Main Ave.