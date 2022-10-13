Sabine Pass football sees improvements, promise with position changes

SABINE PASS — The Sabine Pass Sharks are hoping some position changes can keep their hopes of making some noise in district alive.

The Sharks (2-3, 0-1 in district play) take on Evadale (1-5, 0-1) Friday at home. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

The Sharks are coming off a 44-7 loss to Hull-Daisetta. Sabine Pass beat KIPPGC 14-0 earlier this year.

Sharks Head Coach Cody Almond said the team shifted the depth chart around and has seen the benefits.

“So far, it is going to plan,” he said. “We have a freshman quarterback now. We moved our quarterback from last year to running back. So far, it is going great. The team is working hard. We are just going one step at a time.”

Almond said Rylan Johnson moved to running back, and JaLon Aiken took over at quarterback for the Sharks.

Sabine Pass has four games left on the regular season schedule. After Evadale, the team travels to Lovelady and then hosts Deweyville. The final game will be on the road against Colmesneil.

“Aiken is playing well and learning everyday,” Almond said. “Our tight end Demarcus Brannon has caught a couple of critical touchdowns for us. Our other running back Palshon Darby moved to tight end as a freshman and has worked his tail off at those positions and defensive end. Lukas Blood and Alexander Jackson have been incredible on defense and offense.”

Almond said the goal at the start of the season was to make a name for themselves in district.

“We still have time,” he said. “We had a little bump in the road in our first district game. We just have to get back on track and win some games and get us into the playoffs.”