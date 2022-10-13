PHOTO FEATURE — Mid County school takes top honors at area marching band competition
Published 12:36 am Thursday, October 13, 2022
Ten Southeast Texas schools traveled to Bridge City High School this past Saturday to participate in Battle at the Bridges.
Port Neches-Groves High School took the top honors of Division Grand Champion.
Other awards included 5A Best in Class, 5A Superior Performance, 5A Outstanding Percussion, 5A Outstanding Color Guard, 5A Outstanding Wood Winds and 5A Outstanding Brass.