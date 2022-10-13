PHOTO FEATURE — Mid County school takes top honors at area marching band competition

Published 12:36 am Thursday, October 13, 2022

By PA News

The Port Neches-Groves High School band performs last Saturday at Bridge City High School. (Monique Batson/The News)

Ten Southeast Texas schools traveled to Bridge City High School this past Saturday to participate in Battle at the Bridges.

Port Neches-Groves High School took the top honors of Division Grand Champion.

Other awards included 5A Best in Class, 5A Superior Performance, 5A Outstanding Percussion, 5A Outstanding Color Guard, 5A Outstanding Wood Winds and 5A Outstanding Brass. 

