Bulldogs, Fort Bend Marshall play after long rain delay

Published 11:33 pm Thursday, October 13, 2022

By Chris Moore

The Nederland Bulldogs take the field. (Chris Moore/The News)

Inclement weather caused a nearly two and a half hour rain delay in Missouri City as the Nederland Bulldogs took on Fort Bend Marshall Thursday.

Despite the 9:20 p.m. kickoff, the two teams elected to play the game, which ended in a 24-0 victory for Fort Bend Marshall, who entered the game ranked No. 2 in the state.

The Buffalos (6-1, 4-0 in District 9-5A Division II) got on the board early when they intercepted Nederland on the first play of the game and returned it for a touchdown to jump out to a 7-0 lead.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The Bulldogs (1-6, 1-3) were unable to do anything on their next possession, giving the ball back to Marshall, who kicked a field goal.

Nederland was unable to capitalize on some key mistakes. Right before halftime, Marshall botched a punt, and the Bulldogs took over on the 15-yard line. However, Nederland went backwards and missed the field goal.

Despite the mishap, the Bulldog defense held Marshall to a punt, which was once again botched when a low snap forced the punter to take a knee. But Nederland was unable to turn the mistake in to points. The two teams went into halftime with a 10-0 score in favor of Marshall.

Nederland punted on the opening drive of the second half and the Buffalos scored on the ensuing drive to make the score 17-0. Another pick-six for the Bulldogs made the score 24-0 heading into the final quarter of play.

Neither team scored in the fourth quarter.

Nederland will host Galena Park next week at Bulldog Stadium.

More News

Nederland man facing 5th DWI charge

Officer who helped solve woman’s homicide escort’s victim’s sister in Homecoming Ceremony

Locals work to save, train dog for disabled veteran

Small business owners from across SE Texas join at symposium

Print Article