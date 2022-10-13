Bulldogs, Fort Bend Marshall play after long rain delay

Inclement weather caused a nearly two and a half hour rain delay in Missouri City as the Nederland Bulldogs took on Fort Bend Marshall Thursday.

Despite the 9:20 p.m. kickoff, the two teams elected to play the game, which ended in a 24-0 victory for Fort Bend Marshall, who entered the game ranked No. 2 in the state.

The Buffalos (6-1, 4-0 in District 9-5A Division II) got on the board early when they intercepted Nederland on the first play of the game and returned it for a touchdown to jump out to a 7-0 lead.

The Bulldogs (1-6, 1-3) were unable to do anything on their next possession, giving the ball back to Marshall, who kicked a field goal.

Nederland was unable to capitalize on some key mistakes. Right before halftime, Marshall botched a punt, and the Bulldogs took over on the 15-yard line. However, Nederland went backwards and missed the field goal.

Despite the mishap, the Bulldog defense held Marshall to a punt, which was once again botched when a low snap forced the punter to take a knee. But Nederland was unable to turn the mistake in to points. The two teams went into halftime with a 10-0 score in favor of Marshall.

Nederland punted on the opening drive of the second half and the Buffalos scored on the ensuing drive to make the score 17-0. Another pick-six for the Bulldogs made the score 24-0 heading into the final quarter of play.

Neither team scored in the fourth quarter.

Nederland will host Galena Park next week at Bulldog Stadium.