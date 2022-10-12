See how the Memorial Titans stack up against Goose Creek Memorial

The Memorial Titans will put their undefeated record on the line as the Goose Creek Memorial Ganders come to Memorial Stadium this week.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday. The Titans are ranked No. 4 in the state

The Titans (6-0, 4-0 in District 8-5A Division I) are coming off a 54-34 win over La Porte, while the Patriots (1-5, 0-4) are enter Friday’s game after losing 41-14 to Kingwood Park last week.

Memorial features the district’s top-ranked offense in the district, averaging 413 yards per game. They are the only team to average more than 400 yards of offense out of the nine teams.

The Titans also have a top-3 defense, which has been particularly stout against the run as of late.

The Patriots hold are in the bottom three for both offense and defense.

Friday’s game will be the second-to-last home game for the Titans before playoffs start. Memorial is ranked second in the district and are back a half of a game behind Kingwood Park, who has not had their bye week yet.

Memorial Head Coach Brian Morgan said the back stretch will be about weekly improvement for his squad.

“I think we just need to work on consistency,” he said. “There are some things we do really well. We will play a really good half of football. There are a couple of games, like against Porter and this game (La Porte), where we didn’t really play well on defense. We play better in the second half after some mindset adjustments.”

Morgan said his team has been playing hard and will have to continue doing so in order to win the district championship.

He said Goose Creek has athletes that can make plays if they are allowed to get loose. Morgan the challenge for his team will be to not allow them the window of opportunity to make those plays.

“They have some receivers they can throw some jump balls to and they can go get them,” he said. “We are going to have to handle that and not allow them to make a big play.”

Memorial quarterback Davion Wilson continues to be extremely efficient for the Titans. He is third in the district in passing yards 1,269 yards on 103 attempts. He leads the district in completion percentage (70 percent) by more than 10 percent and in yards per attempt with 12.3.

He has thrown 10 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Goose Creek Memorial will likely lean on running back Isaiah Castillo, who is second in the district in rushing yards with 564 on 78 carries. He averages 7 yards a carry and has three touchdowns on the seasons.