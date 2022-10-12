Drug charges, arson lowlight recent Jefferson County indictments
Published 12:20 am Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Possession of methamphetamines, mushrooms and cocaine and evading arrest were some of the charges that area people were indicted for this past week.
- Adriel Tramaine Adams, 41, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, psilocin, for an incident that occurred April 13.
- Kayla Marie Bodine, 26, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 16.
- Jesus Colin, 63, of Port Arthur was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Aug. 27.
- Jacob Owen Graves, 39, of China, Texas was indicted for arson for an incident that occurred Aug. 27.
- Kevin Michael Hall, 37, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred April 27.
- Randy Dashawn Kelly, 31, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 5.
- Alan Jamal Richardson, 35, transient, was indicted for evading arrest/detention with previous convictions.
- Joseph Michael Sizemore, 39, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred May 8.
- Everett Glenn Thompson Jr., 22, of Vidor was indicted for felony criminal mischief for an incident that occurred Aug. 20.
- Michael Marquis White, 21, transient, was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Aug. 9.
An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.