Drug charges, arson lowlight recent Jefferson County indictments

Possession of methamphetamines, mushrooms and cocaine and evading arrest were some of the charges that area people were indicted for this past week.

Adriel Tramaine Adams, 41, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, psilocin, for an incident that occurred April 13.

Kayla Marie Bodine, 26, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 16.

Jesus Colin, 63, of Port Arthur was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Aug. 27.

Jacob Owen Graves, 39, of China, Texas was indicted for arson for an incident that occurred Aug. 27.

Kevin Michael Hall, 37, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred April 27.

Randy Dashawn Kelly, 31, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 5.

Alan Jamal Richardson, 35, transient, was indicted for evading arrest/detention with previous convictions.

Joseph Michael Sizemore, 39, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred May 8.

Everett Glenn Thompson Jr., 22, of Vidor was indicted for felony criminal mischief for an incident that occurred Aug. 20.

Michael Marquis White, 21, transient, was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Aug. 9.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.