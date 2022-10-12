125-year celebration scavenger hunt of Nederland history underway

NEDERLAND — This week began the 125-year celebration scavenger hunt by the Nederland Economic Development Corporation.

NEDC officials will post one clue a day for 17 days.

This will be a HUGE history lesson on Nederland for those who choose to participate, organizers said.

Today’s clue is:

The dairy owned a herd of 60 registered, highly in-bred Guernsey cows, the best of which could only produce 13 gallons of milk daily.

And unlike the record-breaking cow Lucy, which had to drag its 12-foot-long udder across the prickly-pear pastures of North Carolina, the Lohmann cows got to stay in the big cow barn all day to eat their three square meals.

Each participant will take a selfie at the location with the clue card. There will be 17 clues in all.

All clues must be presented at the same time and listed in order by date, location with a selfie photo.

The winner will be announced Nov. 1 so the winner will have some extra cash for Thanksgiving and will have acquired new knowledge in the history of Nederland.

All created forms must be dropped in the door mail slot at the Nederland EDC Office, located at 1519 Boston Avenue in Nederland no later than Oct. 28 to be considered entered in the contest.

If mailing from out of town, make sure the entry is postmarked and received by the Oct. 28.

Each participant will create their own form as to how they want to design their selfie entry.

The only requirement is all entries must be in order of posting.

First place cash prize is $250. Second place cash prize is $100.