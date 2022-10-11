Department of Public Safety identifies Port Arthur man killed after vehicle struck him, drove off

Authorities have identified the Port Arthur man killed Sunday in an auto-pedestrian collision.

The victim is identified as 60-year-old Rafael Antonio Simpson Lacayo of Port Arthur.

This investigation remains ongoing, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Anyone with information relating to the vehicle or driver involved is asked to contact Lufkin DPS Communications at 936-699-7340 or Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS or 833tips.com.

Police are searching for a vehicle after authorities said the driver drove off late Sunday night after striking Lacayo.

The vehicle is believed to be blue and have damage to its front right.

Troopers are investigating after the crash occurred on Twin City Highway near Woodlawn Road in Port Arthur.

The preliminary investigation indicates at approximately 11 p.m., Lacayo was walking down the center of the road and was struck by an unknown vehicle.

The vehicle then left.

The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.