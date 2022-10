The Texas Department of Transportation announced an overpass demolition scheduled this month.

The Hamshire Road Overpass at I-10 will be closed for demolition Oct. 28 as part of the Interstate 10 widening project.

Following demolition, I-10 will be built as an overpass with Hamshire Road being rebuilt at ground level traveling under I-10.

Hamshire Road is scheduled to reopen in spring of 2024.