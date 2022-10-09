Nederland Chamber hosting candidate forum ahead of general election; see the details

NEDERLAND — The Nederland Chamber of Commerce will host a forum next week to introduce the community to several candidates running for a multitude of seats in and serving Jefferson County.

Celsea Breaux with the Chamber said the “informative forum” is not the first for the organization, which previously hosted one for the May candidates of the Nederland Independent School District, as well as the Republican runoff election between Jefferson County Commissioner Precinct 2 candidates Cary Erickson and Alex Rupp.

The forums, Breaux said, are generally well attended.

The Tuesday event begins at 6 p.m. at Nederland Apostolic Church, 1308 S. 27th Street.

Attending will be:

County Judge candidates Carolyn Guidry and Jeff Branick,

Texas House of Representatives District 22 candidates Christian Manuel and Jacorion Randle,

317th District Court Judge candidates Chelsie Ramos and Gordon Friesz,

County Commissioner Precinct 2 candidates Julia Rodriguez and Cary Erickson,

County Clerk candidates Jes Prince and Roxanne Acosta Hellberg,

County Treasurer candidates Charlie Hallmark and Tim Funchess, and

Justice for the 9th Court of Appeals candidates Bob Mabry and Jay Wright.

Each candidate will share their bios, history and goals for the position in which they are vying to hold.

The general election is Nov. 8, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.