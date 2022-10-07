Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 28-Oct. 4
Published 12:24 am Friday, October 7, 2022
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4:
Sept. 28
- Found property was reported in the 6400 block of 39th Street.
- An information report was filed in the 5500 block of 39th Street.
Sept. 29
- Recovered stolen property was reported in the 3900 block of Grant.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 3900 block of Grant.
Sept. 30
- Salmai Rodriguez, 29, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container in the 6600 block of Howe.
- Roger Thompson, 28, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2500 block of Main Avenue.
- Blake Foskey, 41, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6800 block of 32nd Street.
- Ignacio Ruiz, 54, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5100 block of Grant.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 6600 block of Howe.
- A theft was reported in the 5000 block of 39th Street.
- An information report was filed in the 6100 block of FM 366.
Oct. 1
- Maikel Perez Lorenzo, 24, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 1900 block of Duff.
Oct. 2
- Americo Cavazos, 46, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 3rd Offense in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Johnathon Bruno, 42, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3500 block of East Parkway.
- Isidro Reyes, 28, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4400 block of Bellaire.
- Krystal Angel Julian, 36, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4400 block of Bellaire.
- An assault was reported in the 3800 block of Stuart.
Oct. 3
- Luis Delarosa, 28, was arrested for warrants other agency and resisting arrest, search or transport in the 3300 block of Twin City Highway.
- Shawn Howard, 46, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5000 block of Monroe.
- Skylar Leblanc, 19, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4500 block of Bellaire.
- Harriet Hill, 31, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5100 block of 32nd Street.
- Forgery/fraud was reported in the 5400 block of Baird.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2600 block of 3rd Avenue.
Oct. 4
- Jeremy Hudson, 44, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2600 block of 1st Street.
- A theft was reported in the 3500 block of Grant.