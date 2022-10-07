Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 28-Oct. 4

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4:

Sept. 28

Found property was reported in the 6400 block of 39 th Street.

Street. An information report was filed in the 5500 block of 39th Street.

Sept. 29

Recovered stolen property was reported in the 3900 block of Grant.

Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 3900 block of Grant.

Sept. 30

Salmai Rodriguez, 29, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container in the 6600 block of Howe.

Roger Thompson, 28, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2500 block of Main Avenue.

Blake Foskey, 41, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6800 block of 32 nd Street.

Street. Ignacio Ruiz, 54, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5100 block of Grant.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 6600 block of Howe.

A theft was reported in the 5000 block of 39 th Street.

Street. An information report was filed in the 6100 block of FM 366.

Oct. 1

Maikel Perez Lorenzo, 24, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 1900 block of Duff.

Oct. 2

Americo Cavazos, 46, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 3 rd Offense in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.

Offense in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive. Johnathon Bruno, 42, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3500 block of East Parkway.

Isidro Reyes, 28, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4400 block of Bellaire.

Krystal Angel Julian, 36, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4400 block of Bellaire.

An assault was reported in the 3800 block of Stuart.

Oct. 3

Luis Delarosa, 28, was arrested for warrants other agency and resisting arrest, search or transport in the 3300 block of Twin City Highway.

Shawn Howard, 46, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5000 block of Monroe.

Skylar Leblanc, 19, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4500 block of Bellaire.

Harriet Hill, 31, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5100 block of 32 nd Street.

Street. Forgery/fraud was reported in the 5400 block of Baird.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2600 block of 3rd Avenue.

Oct. 4