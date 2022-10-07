Excitement grows in Groves as the 53rd Pecan Festival nears

GROVES — The city of Groves is gearing up to host the 53rd Pecan Festival, which is set to kickoff Thursday. Trucks with carnival rides were already on the grounds preparing to set up late this week.

The action once again takes place at Lion’s Park, and Groves officials can’t wait for it to get started.

“We always look forward to the Pecan Festival,” City Manager DE Sosa said. “This is kind of the line between summer and fall. We have had some cool weather and I hope it keeps up.”

Sosa looks forward to seeing families out and having fun and getting to do things close to home. While he added he enjoys many aspects of the festival, he said his wife always has a particular job for him.

“I don’t ride rides,” he said. “My wife loves the pork-a-bobs. My wife sends me down there to stand in lines for her to get it.”

Groves Mayor Chris Borne said the city loves hosting the festival.

“This time of year is wonderful for the city,” he said. “We love seeing all of the neighborhood kids and the adults get out and get to enjoy themselves. It is really an exciting time for the city.”

Borne said he has made many great memories with his family over the years at the Pecan Festival.

“I enjoy walking around and I enjoy the food,” he said. “I just like getting to interact with old friends, new friends and citizens. They do a really good job with the entertainment. They do a good job of showcasing some of the local schools and the kids. They also do a good job making it fun for everyone who attends.”

Borne already has his eyes set on certain food items and events.

“Everyone likes the pork-a-bobs, and we like the cheese cake on a stick,” he said. “The Knights of Columbus have excellent hamburgers. I look forward to the horseshoe tournament every year. I would like to win one, but we play because we love it. It is just a really good time.”

The treasure hunt begins Monday and the carnival opens at 5 p.m. Thursday.