Stephen Joseph Minard was born August 28,1950, to Eliza Minard and Cleveland Minard in Port Arthur, Tx.

He attended Abraham Lincoln High School, graduating class of 1968, in Port Arthur, Tx.

He was a resident of Port Arthur for 72 years.

He was employed at St. Mary’s Hospital before retirement and a member of St. Mary and Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

He was also a proud member of the Knights of Peter Claver, Sacred Heart Council 32.

He married his loving wife, Beverley Minard, June 23,1973. They met at St. Mary’s Hospital where they both worked.

They have two loving children together.

Mr. Minard, passed Tuesday, September 27th, 2022, at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas in Port Arthur, at the age of 72 years old.

He is preceded in death by his father Cleveland Joseph Minard; his brother Johnny Mitchell Jr.; father-in-law Robert Bennett Jr and mother-in-law, Stella Bennett.

He is survived by his wife, Beverley Jean Minard; his mother, Eliza Minard; his children, Robert Joseph Minard and Stephanie Michelle Minard; siblings, Ruthie Batiste (John), Elizabeth Washington(Alfred), Barbara Doffney (Lawrence), Charles Minard (Celeste), Janet Botley (Alvin), and Octavia Morehead; and a host of nieces, nephews, sisters and brothers-in-law, aunts, cousins, and a multitude of extended family members adopted by his love.

Funeral Services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 920 Washington Ave, Port Arthur, TX 77640, with visitation from 8:00a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow at Live Oak Cemetery.