Boston Avenue heading back to the 1920s this weekend for fashion fundraiser to fight cancer

Boston Avenue is heading back to the 1920s this weekend as Twisted Gypsy and co-hosts Michael and William Harris roll out the second annual fashion show to help fight cancer.

“It’s our way of giving back to the community and trying to fight this horrible disease,” said Twisted Gypsy owner Evy Knight. “My husband and I and another couple decided two years ago that we wanted to do something different and something rewarding for the community, and that’s when we came up with ‘Fashion, Fight and Find a Cure.’”

While last year’s red carpet-style show took place at Twisted Gypsy, Saturday’s event is from 5-8 p.m. at The Golden Cup, 1336 Boston Avenue.

The move is strategic, as Knight has always had a mission to help other local businesses.

“Our idea on this is when you hold it in different places it will help get eyes on all of the businesses here in Nederland,” Knight said. “With doing so, we’re hoping that people who haven’t gone into The Golden Cup will now go in and notice, ‘hey, there’s a great coffee shop on Boston.’”

And this year, she said, others have stepped up to help. Several on Boston Avenue and beyond donated to the fundraiser. United Built Homes, Echo Maintenance and Sunset Travel are sponsoring the event. Fellow Boston Avenue shop Ortiz Menswear and Bridal will again be providing suits to fit the themed fashion show. The Courtyard in Groves is providing food. And local musician Hunter Courts will emcee the event, as well as provide music.

“There’s a saying I love to say. It’s, ‘When you reach the top, what will you do? You put your hand down to bring the other ones up to be with you,’” Knight said. “That’s what, my husband and I, our intention is — we want everyone to succeed. This is about growing Nederland, about teamwork and embracing everyone.

“Because we work really hard, us small business owners. We had COVID, and there’s always something that makes it difficult for small business owners. Everything is becoming online, so the more we can help each other succeed, that’s just a bonus.”

Tickets for Fashion, Fight and Find a Cure are $40 and can be purchased on site by cash or card. In addition to the fashion show, there will be mystery bag games and a silent auction. Attendees are encouraged to wear their best 20s attire, which could result in a prize.

All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society.

“We’re hoping each year we can contribute more and more, and hopefully find a cure,” Knight said.