2 fatally shot in Port Neches domestic altercation that included police shooting

Published 12:52 am Thursday, October 6, 2022

By Mary Meaux

Justice of the Peace Marc DeRouen speaks with Port Neches Police Officers near the crime scene. (Mary Meaux/The News)

PORT NECHES — Three people were shot, two fatally, during a domestic altercation and officer-involved shooting Wednesday night in Port Neches.

Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine said authorities received a call of shots fired at 8:23 p.m. at Lloyds RV Park, 350 Twin City Highway.

He described the altercation as domestic in nature, saying a man shot and killed a woman inside an RV at the park.

Crime scene technicians and a Texas Department of Public Safety Ranger investigate the scene of a fatal shooting at Lloyd’s RV Park Wednesday night in Port Neches. (Mary Meaux/The News)

The shooter also shot a man at the park, he said.

The alleged shooter fired at responding police and was shot and killed by police.

The names of the deceased have not been released.

Lemoine said Texas Rangers are investigating the officer-involved shooting, and the Port Neches Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of the woman and shooting of the man.

Police and Texas Rangers were still on scene at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

No officers were injured in the shootings.

