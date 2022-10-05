PHOTO FEATURE — New Mid County car wash under construction

Published 12:34 am Wednesday, October 5, 2022

By Mary Meaux

A view of some of the site from Helena Avenue looking toward Twin City Highway in Nederland. (Mary Meaux/The News)

NEDERLAND — A new car wash is coming to Nederland.

Motorists may have seen the construction site near the intersection of Twin City Highway and Helena Avenue.

Currently there is heavy equipment and other items inside an area cordoned off with orange fencing.

The area will be home to Motor City Wash Works, according to information from the city of Nederland.

A call to the land owner was not returned at press time.

Motorists along a section of Twin City Highway at Helena Avenue see a view of the construction of the car wash. (Mary Meaux/The News)

 

