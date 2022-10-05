PHOTO FEATURE — New Mid County car wash under construction
Published 12:34 am Wednesday, October 5, 2022
NEDERLAND — A new car wash is coming to Nederland.
Motorists may have seen the construction site near the intersection of Twin City Highway and Helena Avenue.
Currently there is heavy equipment and other items inside an area cordoned off with orange fencing.
The area will be home to Motor City Wash Works, according to information from the city of Nederland.
A call to the land owner was not returned at press time.