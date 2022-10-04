LETTER TO THE EDITOR — Image 360 provides Port Arthur Police with special Gift of Life message

Port Arthur Police Department would like to thank Mr. Robert Blackwell and his business, Image 360 Beaumont, for designing and donating the beautiful mobile graphics for several of our patrol vehicles.

The Julie Rogers Gift of Life Program offers several services, education and preventative cancer screenings for underserved Texans.

It is an amazing organization and we are proud to show our support. #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth

— Det. Sadie Guedry