Texas, Gulf Coast prices drop again. National trends are a little different.

The national average saw its second straight weekly rise, but at the same time, areas of the Northeast and Gulf Coast continue to see declines as the nation experiences sharp differences in trends between regions.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said some West Coast states saw prices rise 35 to 55 cents per gallon in the last week as refinery issues continued to impact gasoline supply, which fell to its lowest level in a decade in the region, causing prices to skyrocket.

“While I’m hopeful there will eventually be relief, prices could go a bit higher before cooling off,” De Haan said. “In addition, OPEC could decide to cut oil production by a million barrels as the global economy slows down, potentially creating a catalyst that could push gas prices up further.”

Average gasoline prices in Texas have fallen 4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.05/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas.

Prices in Texas are 19.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 22.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has declined 2.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.86 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas was priced at $2.59/g Sunday while the most expensive was $4.49/g, a difference of $1.90/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 11.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.78/g today.

The national average is up 0.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 59.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

• Midland Odessa – $3.09/g, down 3.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.12/g.

• San Antonio – $3.01/g, down 1.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.03/g.

• Austin – $3.14/g, up 2.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.12/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:

October 3, 2021: $2.83/g (U.S. Average: $3.18/g)

October 3, 2020: $1.84/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

October 3, 2019: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)

October 3, 2018: $2.66/g (U.S. Average: $2.91/g)

October 3, 2017: $2.40/g (U.S. Average: $2.52/g)

October 3, 2016: $1.98/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

October 3, 2015: $2.05/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

October 3, 2014: $3.15/g (U.S. Average: $3.31/g)

October 3, 2013: $3.13/g (U.S. Average: $3.36/g)

October 3, 2012: $3.53/g (U.S. Average: $3.78/g)