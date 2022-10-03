Port Arthur Police, FBI respond Monday to fake kidnapping threat at Port Arthur middle school

Local police, school officials and the Federal Bureau of Investigation responded Monday morning to a student kidnapping threat.

Ultimately, leaders at Bob Hope Middle School in Port Arthur said authorities determined the issue to be a scam, but only after a serious response.

On Monday, Bob Hope Middle School officials said a caller contacted a Port Arthur parent and threatened to kidnap her daughter from the school unless a ransom was paid.

The parent called the police.

The Port Arthur Police Department, together with FBI agents, investigated the incident and determined it to be a scam.

“There was no incident at the campus, and the child is safe,” according to school officials. “Bob Hope School thanks all of the investigating officers for their quick response.”